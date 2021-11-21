STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

STM opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

