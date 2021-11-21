Stonnington Group LLC Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $343.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $345.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

