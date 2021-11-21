Stonnington Group LLC Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.6% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $369.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

