Stonnington Group LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

