StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $522,214.04 and approximately $583.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,433,476,857 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.