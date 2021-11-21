Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 3,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $91,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $107,783,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after buying an additional 1,120,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $24,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

