Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.444 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Life Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

