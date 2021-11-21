SUN (SUN) Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.00 or 0.07371153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,740.69 or 1.00019920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

