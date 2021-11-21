Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.33.

SU opened at C$31.67 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.83 and a 1-year high of C$33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.48.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

