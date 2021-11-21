Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

