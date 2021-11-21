Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Imad K. Anbouba Sells 1,500 Shares

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $39.96 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

