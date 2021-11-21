Superior Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Superior Gold in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

CVE:SGI opened at C$0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$0.84.

In other news, Director ZCR Corp. bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,455,321.28.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

