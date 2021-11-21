SVB Leerink Cuts Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $32.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

