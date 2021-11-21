Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVCBF. Danske raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SVCBF stock remained flat at $$16.00 during trading on Tuesday. 11,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

