Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $256,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $348.65 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

