Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $338,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $341.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

