Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:NRG opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

