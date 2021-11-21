Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.41. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,194. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.