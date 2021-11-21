Taglich Brothers Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phunware in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Phunware alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PHUN opened at $3.70 on Friday. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $356.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 13.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.