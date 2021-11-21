Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 81.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

