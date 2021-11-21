Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 6,151 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

