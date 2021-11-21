Tarena International (TEDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tarena International has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter.

TEDU stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

