Tarena International (TEDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tarena International has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter.
TEDU stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.29.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
