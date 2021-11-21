TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$70.00 at CSFB

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.74.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$60.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$59.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.19. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$51.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,080.24. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $612,308 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

