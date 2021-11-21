Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $207.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.14. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $116.89 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,865,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 58,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

