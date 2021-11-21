Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $325.34

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $325.34 and last traded at $325.59, with a volume of 1831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

