Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 7%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. 206,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,711,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after buying an additional 6,941,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $21,710,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $9,805,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

