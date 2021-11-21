Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.4 days.

OTCMKTS TPLWF opened at $9.04 on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Temple & Webster Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

