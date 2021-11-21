Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

TDC opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

