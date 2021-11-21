Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 516,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.