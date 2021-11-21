Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 517,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,900 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 208,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $18,103,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

