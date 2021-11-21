Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) & Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Financial Comparison

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Texas Community Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 16.79% 17.26% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.06 $750,000.00 N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million 1.68 $3.24 million $2.60 7.42

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

