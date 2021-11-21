Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $69,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Textron by 12.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Textron by 127.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 422,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 236,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Textron by 302.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

