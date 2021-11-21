TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the October 14th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $108.83 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

