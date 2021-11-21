The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Aaron’s worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AAN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $795.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.