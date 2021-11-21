The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,491. Allstate has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

