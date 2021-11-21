The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

Boston Beer stock opened at $464.75 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.86 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.29 and its 200-day moving average is $745.01.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

