The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €38.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.15 ($50.17).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.76 ($42.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.45. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.72 ($31.50) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

