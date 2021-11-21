The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €138.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.63 ($138.22).

FRA:SY1 opened at €130.70 ($148.52) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($83.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €118.63 and a 200 day moving average of €117.55.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

