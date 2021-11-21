The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 790,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 52,796 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,214,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,987. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

