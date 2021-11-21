The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 790,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,214,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.