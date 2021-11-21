The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

NYSE HD opened at $408.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $410.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.