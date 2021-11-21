The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 411,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $315.47 million, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $1,081,162.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,908,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,362,000 after purchasing an additional 125,982 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 145,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 509,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

