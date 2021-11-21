The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 12,013 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $1,022,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LOVE stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

