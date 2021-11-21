The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.37% of Macerich worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAC opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

