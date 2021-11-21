The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Eugene M. Bullis Purchases 2,500 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 185,087 shares during the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

