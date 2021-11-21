The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman Sells $7,400,000.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

