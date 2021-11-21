The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The RMR Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.70. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

