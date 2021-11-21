The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

