The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

