The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $332.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $340.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

