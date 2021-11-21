The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $1.35. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.65. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.